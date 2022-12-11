Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film remains unbeatable; sees a weekend growth

Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller remained unbeatable at the ticket windows despite new releases every Friday. In the post-pandemic time, when Bollywood films are finding it hard to sustain themselves for a week in cinema halls, Drishyam 2 is managing to stay steady and strong even after three weeks of its release. The film is earning better than films like An Action Hero, Salaam Venky and Bhediya. Drishyam 2 is inching very close to the 200-crore mark after it minted Rs 2.10 crore India net on its 22nd day.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 has been witnessing stupendous growth in business over the past two weeks. Drishyam 2 has found itself listed in the lineup of rare films that have managed to gross Rs 30 core plus in the third week. The film is inching very close to the 200-crore mark after its day 22 collection successfully touched Rs 198.46 crore at the domestic ticket windows. Being screened at 1448 cinemas / 1784 screens in Week 4.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2', helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

