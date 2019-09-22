Dream Girl's track Dhagala Lagli Kala removed from digital platforms for violating copyright issues

Dream Girl's track Dhagala Lagli Kala removed from digital platforms

Dream Girl's popular promotional track Dhagala Lagli Kala has been removed from all digital platform for violating copyright issues. Dhagala Lagli Kala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh in a guest appearance is a remix of popular Marathi song from Dad Kondke's film.

Earlier this week, Delhi High Out barred Balaji Motion Pictures and Zee Entertainment from using any part of the original song from Dada Kondle's 1978 film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya. After the petition filed by Saregama India, who owns the rights to the song, Rajiv Sahai Endlaw in his verdict asked makers to remove song from all digital platforms.

However, Dhagala Lagli Kala continues to remain available in pirated versions.

Ayushmann Khurrana called Dream Girl the 'most commercial' film of his career. There was the right kind of noise ever since the release of the trailer. Even the songs such as Dil Ka Telephone, Radhe Radhe, Gat Gat made Bollywood lovers tap their feet.

On a related note, Dream Girl continues its winning streak with a collection of Rs 86.60 crore. The movie minted Rs 9.10 crore on second Saturday which is proof of its overwhelming performance. Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shandilyaa also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht in important roles.