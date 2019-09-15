Image Source : TWITTER Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sees 70 per cent growth, crosses Rs 25 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Bollywood offering Dream Girl is creating much buzz and winning hearts everywhere, including the box-office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directed film, which opened to an excellent figure of Rs 10.05 crore, witnessed 70 per cent jump on Saturday. Dream Girl earned Rs 16 crore on its second day, taking the total box office collection to Rs 26.05 crore, according to Box Office India report. Starring Ayushmann as Karamveer Singh aka Pooja, the film revolves around the life of a man who pretends to be a woman to get a job at a female call centre. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and others.

The Box Office India report further added that the Auyushmann Khurrana starrer could go on to earns Rs45 crore in the first weekend The growth in Mumbai city is around 100% and its the same story in Mysore though places like Gujarat / Saurashtra and Maharashtra cities outside Mumbai and Pune could have grown more as they were low on day one.

Announcing the first day collection of Dream Girl, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz".

A lot of this rise in the collection is due to the audience’s newfound confidence in Ayushmann’s choice of content. After he offered wholesome entertainers and content-driven films like Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun and Article 15 in the recent past, the audience seems assured to have a no dull moment with a film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.The same confidence is seen translating into numbers for the actor.

