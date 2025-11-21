Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's new film announced | Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's new film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, has been announced on Friday. Let's have a look at it's release date.

The first look of Do Deewane Seher Mein, being produced under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, has been revealed. It's lead cast Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur can also be seen in the announcement video.

Moreover, along with the first look, the makers have also revealed the release date of the film as they chose the occasion of Valentine's Day 2026 to release the romantic-drama.

The film will be released on this date

Releasing the first look on social media, the producers wrote, 'Two hearts, one city, an imperfectly complete love story. This Valentine's Day, let's fall in love. Do Deewane Seher Mein will release on February 20, 2026.'

Do Deewane Seher Mein will clash with this film

Do Deewane Seher Mein will clash with Vishal Bharadwaj's next featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The movie titled O Romeo also features Randeep Hooda and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles.

What's in the first look?

The first look shows a leaf lying in water. This is followed by two hands holding two tea cups. Then, butterflies hover over flowers. Then, a mountain view is shown. A man is seen traveling in the metro. Then a couple is seen sitting near a bridge. Then another couple gets drenched in the water.

Several celebrities have liked and commented on the film's first look. Actress Sandeepa Dhar commented with a heart image on the post. Film director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Sid, Mrunal." Another user wrote, "I love the title. I'm eagerly awaiting this film."

About the film

Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udaywar. It is being produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Bansal, and Bharat Singh Ranga. This is Siddhant and Mrunal's first film together.

