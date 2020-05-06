Disha Patani reunites with her Malang boys but virtually

Disha Patani's virtual reunion with her Malang boys

Disha Patani reunited with her Malang boys via a video call amid lockdown. She engaged in a video chat with her co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a screenshot from her video call with her 'favourite' boys. "Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the photo.

In the screengrab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting his biceps while Disha looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: "Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur."

Malang directed by Mohit Suri released earlier this year in February. It was a romantic-thriller.

Earlier, Disha took to TikTok to entertain her fans. She shared a funny TikTok video in which she says that she won't mind four or more boyfriends.

In the latest video, Disha lip-syncs to a voiceover saying, “Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?”

Disha has been using the lockdown to spend time with her pets - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. In an interview to Hindustan Times, she had said: “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets.”

Disha will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

