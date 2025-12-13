Did you know these two actresses broke their 'no-kissing on screen' policy for Hrithik Roshan? Hrithik Roshan is one of the very few actors who manages to have a good relationship with most of his co-stars. Maybe that comfort is the reason that two A-listers broke their ‘no-kissing on screen’ policy for him.

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood, has been ruling the silver screen since he made his debut with the 2000 superhit musical romance Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film established him as the heartthrob of the decade and since then the actor has shown every shade of acting there is to be displayed.

From action thrillers to period dramas and romance, Hrithik Roshan has easily transitioned from one genre to another. Having made an impressive mark in Bollywood, the actor is loved and appreciated for his work ethic and looks as well. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan is one of the very few actors who manages to have a good relationship with most of his co-stars. Maybe that comfort is the reason that two A-listers broke their ‘no-kissing on screen’ policy for HR.

Who are those two actresses?

We are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The Miss World 1994 winner never gave a full-fledged kissing scene on screen before she worked with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. The actress locking lips with the Greek god not only ignited controversy, but it also led to public backlash, fan criticism and even legal notices from those who felt betrayed by her ‘iconic’ status.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who had bold scenes with Gulshan Grover in Boom in 2003, made it pretty clear that she was not comfortable doing such scenes. Moreover, after her composed kissing scene with John Abraham in New York (2009), Katrina reportedly added a ‘no-kissing’ clause to her contract. But it was just two years later, in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, that Katrina broke the policy for Zoya Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan’s film.

It is significant to note that while Aishwarya went back to her old policy, Katrina was seen allowing it with limited actors and films, such as Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang and Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor. She was also seen giving a peck to Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

