Did you know Shah Rukh Khan shot two Dharma films for free? Both feature Ranbir Kapoor in lead

Shah Rukh Khan has given more reasons than one to love and celebrate him. Be it his fans or the celebs, who have worked with him, not either of the parties have ever criticised his work ethic or passion for the craft.

The superstar, who made a debut on the billionaire category on Hurun India Rich List 2025, has never evidently never only signed a film for money. But today, we'll tell you a story about Shah Rukh Khan, that'll give you another reason to love him.

When Shah Rukh Khan signed two Karan Johar films for free!

In Mohar Basu's biography of Shah Rukh Khan, published by Harper Collins, the writer revealed that Shah Rukh Khan signed two Dharma Productions movies for free, for his best bud Karan Johar. Apart from Dharma, the thing common in these films is that they feature Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.

If you haven't guessed yet, then it's 2022 film Brahmastra and 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. SRK shot for 14 days for Brahamastra but didn't charge a penny and his cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is for ages to remember as he delivered one of the finest dialogues of his career:

"Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai.. Wo Rishton ki tarah do logo me nahi bat ti. Sirf mera haq hai ispe sirf mera! Mujhe Saba se beinteha mohabbat karne ke liye Saba ki hi zarurat nahi. Ho sakta hai isse koi behtar ishq. Agar baazi ishq ki baazi hai to jo chahe laga lo.. Darr kaisa.. Agar jeet gaye to kya kehna aur agar haar bhi to baazi maat nahi!"

SRK's relationship with money

The book further delves into Shah Rukh Khan's relationship with money as the author writes, 'As someone who had had a difficult equation with money in his early years, the money and the early successes were important to him. Even as he allowed his passion to take over and decided to put his own money into finishing films, such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, post-DDLJ saw him making more money than he had ever imagined possible. And he didn’t shy away from making the most of it. It eventually helped him buy his dream home, Mannat.'

