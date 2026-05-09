Did Moushumi Chatterjee call Rajesh Khanna a 'spoiled child'? Know the full story

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee shared her experiences regarding Rajesh Khanna. It is worth noting that the two worked together in several films, including Anuraag, Prem Bandhan and Bhola Bhala. In a recent interaction, the actress spoke candidly about her experience of working with Rajesh Khanna.

However, even prior to this, many of Rajesh Khanna's co-stars and directors from that era have spoken about the actor's tantrums and his habit of consistently arriving late on set. Moushumi's experience appears to have been quite similar.

He was a spoiled child: Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi spoke quite openly about Rajesh Khanna's personality and the impact of his superstardom. In a recent interview with NDTV, while recalling Rajesh Khanna's immense popularity, the actress stated, 'He was a spoiled child; success always went to his head.'

It is pertinent to mention that while Amitabh Bachchan's stature in films began to rise, Rajesh Khanna's superstardom gradually started to wane. It is reported that, alongside this decline, Rajesh Khanna often began to sink into loneliness, despair, and alcohol addiction. When asked if she had ever observed or sensed that loneliness in him, the actress replied, 'No; all of this is the fruit of one's karma. Whatever is happening is all a part of your life.'

Adopting a philosophical tone, she remarked, 'It is about the way you live your life, the way you pretend to be someone you are not, and the way you react to all your relationships.' Speaking further on the subject of solitude, she added, 'If you claim that everyone is lonely, then you must learn to enjoy your time alone. Do not let yourself feel lonely. I enjoy being alone. Everyone goes through this phase in life. Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, everyone has gone through it. Whatever is happening, it is all an integral part of your life.'

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