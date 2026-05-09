Daadi Ki Shaadi day 1 box office collection: How much Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's film earn on Friday?

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, hit theaters yesterday, on May 8. Notably, Daadi Ki Shaadi had already been making headlines even before its release due to Samara and Riddhima Kapoor's acting debut.

Now let's take a look at the film's box office collections on its opening day.

Daadi Ki Shaadi day 1 collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi opened in cinemas today. On its first day, the film garnered a total net collection of Rs 60 lakhs in India. This suggests that, by all accounts, the film has not had a strong start at the box office.

Daadi Ki Shaadi worldwide collection

In addition to India, Daadi Ki Shaadi was also released across the globe. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 72 lakhs. All things considered, the film's box office debut has been rather lackluster.

About the film

Daadi Ki Shaadi has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. Additionally, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her big-screen debut with this film.

The film was released in theatres while Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Zunaid Khan's Ek Din and Riteish Deskhmukh's Raja Shivaji are already running in cinemas. Hence, Kapoor's film was not able to do something special at the box office on the opening day.

Daadi Ki Shaadi review

India TV's review of Daadi Ki Shaadi read, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi is a film you can watch with your entire family. It will make you laugh, cry a little, and ultimately leave you with a smile. If you're looking for a clean, meaningful, and heartwarming family film, this is a great choice. Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a breath of fresh air, breaking through old stereotypes. With a 3.5 rating, this film is a must-watch for its simplicity and honesty.'

Also Read: Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor bring an emotional story of ageing and loneliness