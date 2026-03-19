Dhurandhar 3 on cards? Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's films' post-credit scene clears the air

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had paid previews yesterday, on March 18 and today, on March 19, Ranveer Singh's film has released worldwide. However, before the release of the same, the director of the film, Aditya Dhar, posted an official statement on Instagram, where he thanked the audience for all the love they have been showering on Dhurandhar. In the statement, the director asked the audience not to reveal any spoilers of the film and not to leave the theatres without the post credit scene.

With this, netizens thought that the director hinted at Dhurandhar Part 3. But now that audiences have watched the film at paid previews, here's what they have revealed.

X users clear the air

Several X users took to their profile to share that there will be no Dhurandhar 3 as the film and its story comes to a complete end with Dhurandhar: The Revenge climax.

It is significant to note that we have not added those X reactions to this copy as they contain movie visuals and can spoil readers' movie experience.

Aditya Dhar's note

Urging for no spoilers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the filmmaker added, 'So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.'

In the caption, Aditya Dhar wrote, 'Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres today along with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh release LIVE: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Ranveer Singh in cinemas