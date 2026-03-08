New Delhi:

The much-awaited Ranveer Singh sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is all set to hit theatres on March 19. The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released yesterday and fans seem delighted with Aditya Dhar's revenge saga. Within minutes of the trailer's release on social media, fans flooded Instagram and YouTube with comments praising Aditya Dhar's film.

While the trailer has impressed many, fans are particularly resonating with the music. The background track features the popular Bombay Rockers song 'Ari Ari,' a hit track by the iconic rock band from the early 2000s. Here are some more interesting facts about the BG music used by Dhar.

What is this song?

If you've seen the trailer for Dhurandhar 2, you might have noticed that the makers used Ari Ari as the background soundtrack in the film. For those wondering, this song is from the Danish-Indian band Mumbai Rockers. For the unversed, this band was formed in 2003 when Danish-Indian singer Navtej Singh Rehal, based in Denmark, collaborated with production duo WCA, Thomas Sardorff and Janus Barnewitz, on several jam sessions.

Their first collaboration, Aari Ari, was released on January 1, 2027 and the song has over 4.7 million views on YouTube. The band was ahead of its time, fusing Punjabi and English music and building a large fan base in the early 2000s. Some of their more popular tracks include Rock Tha Party, Nawa Nava and Ishq. Their last release was Let's Dance in 2011.

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 delights fans

The powerful 3:25-minute trailer delighted fans. Ranveer Singh's rugged avatar and Sanjay Dutt's powerful screen presence delivered the spectacle fans had come to expect. While the first film featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating Rehman Dacoit's gang, the sequel sees Jaskirat working to eliminate a terror group from within the gang. The trailer also hints at his potential as the next "King of Lyari."

The film will once again feature actors like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Ali Khan in their respective roles.

