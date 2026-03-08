Dhurandhar 2 premiere advance booking report: Ranveer Singh's film sequel grosses over Rs 8 crore in India

New Delhi:

The advance bookings for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge have opened to a strong response, reflecting the high anticipation for the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. Fans are rushing to secure seats for the paid previews of the film, which will be held on March 18, ahead of the worldwide release on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Uri fame director Aditya Dhar, the film's official trailer was released on March 7, 2026, sending the internet into a frenzy, with social media users decoding scenes and praising Ranveer Singh's action-packed performance.

Dhurandhar 2 Premier Advance Booking Report

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 8.06 crore in India from advance bookings, and Rs 13.26 crore including block seats, as of 8 am on March 8, 2026. Over 1 lakh tickets have been sold across the country, with the highest sales recorded for the Hindi version.

It must be noted that these figures are expected to change, as the advance booking window for Dhurandhar 2's paid previews on March 18, 2026, is still open on the ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato.

Dhurandhar 2: Trailer, cast and production details

Sharing the official trailer, the makers wrote, "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tay karega Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. Releasing worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid (sic)." Take a look below:

Talking about its cast, the film will feature Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Gaurav Gera as Mohammed Aalam, Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 sees strong paid preview bookings in Delhi despite high ticket prices