Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story: From on-screen chemistry to real-life romance Even after decades, Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story continues to inspire fans. From their first meeting to their legendary onscreen chemistry, here’s a look at how Bollywood’s most beautiful romance began and endured.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 11, 2025, at the age of 89. The news of his demise has left fans and the film industry in shock.

In addition to his notable career, Dharmendra's personal life also drew attention. His love story with Hema Malini drew widespread attention because Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur when he fell in love with Hema Malini. Let’s take a look at Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s unforgettable love story.

How Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met

Speaking about their first meeting, Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini recalled in her biography 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl' that they both met at a film premiere. Her memoirs describe: "When I was called on stage, I had to walk alone, and I remember being so shy. I had just finished my film with Raj Kapoor but the film had not yet released. While walking towards the stage I heard Dharam-ji tell Shashi Kapoor in Punjabi, ‘Kudi badi changi hai (The girl is quite pretty)’ but I chose to ignore it. Then they introduced me as Raj Kapoor’s Dream Girl. How nervous I was to be sharing the stage with Dharam-ji and Shashi Kapoor!"

Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked together in several films

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is one of the most cherished in Bollywood. They appeared together in several films and soon developed a strong bond that went beyond the screen. Films where Dharmendra shared screen space with Hema Malini include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Naseeb, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Andhaa Kaanoon, Chhoti Si Baat, Raja Jani, Samraat, Dream Girl, Pattar Aur Payal, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan and others. For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980.

His legacy will always be remembered and cherished by his fans and family.

