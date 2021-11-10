Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan stuns as Arjun Pathak, asks 'Kuchh paane ke liye kitna kucch khone ko taiyaar ho aap?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK ARYAN Dhamaka: Kartik Aryan stuns as Arjun Pathak, asks 'Kuchh paane ke liye kitna khone ko taiyaar ho aap?'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka. The thriller has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of it's first look. The actor on Wednesday treated his fans and followers with yet another surprise as he shared a short promo video from the film. Sharing the clip he wrote, "Kuchh paane ke liye. Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov #ArjunPathak."

Going by the glimpse of his character as Arjun Pathak shared by Kartik, his performance in the film is sure to leave you impressed. Dressed as Arjun, Kartik says, "Aap soch rhe hinge ye suit pehen kar TV par kaun baitha hai? What a job yaar. Humesha in control, humesha in the spotlight. Kitne fans honge iske. Kitna successful. Par kya aapne ye socha hai ki isne is success ke liye kitna kuch gawaya hoga?"

"In fact, aap success ke liye kya kya khone ko taiyaar ho? Power ke liye apna character? Paise ke liye pyar? Success ke liye kisi ka bharosa?Sabse upar jane ke liye kitna girne ko taiyar ho aap?Kuchh paane ke liye, kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap?" he added.

Take a look;

Kartik's dialogue delivery and poise look has indeed left his fans stunned. His post was bombarded with comments from his well wishers. One of the users wrote, "This was an amazing surprise promo!" Another said, "Can't wait to see arjun pathaks story." Screenwriter Aseem Arora said, "Wow dialogue delivery. Clarity and precision. So good on the ears."

Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, the film marks Karthik's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19.

