Not just Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri, Vishal Bharadwaj's next also features Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and in the coming time he will also be seen in many other movies, which also includes the name of a film by veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. There has been a discussion about it for a long time. Now important information has come out about the release date, shooting update, and star cast of this film.

This actress will be seen with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next after his first 2025 film Deva. In Vishal's untitled movie, actress Triptii Dimri will be seen in an important role with Shahid. Apart from them, Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Nana Patekar are also part of the star cast of this movie. Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala will be the producer of this film.

Shooting will begin from Jan 2025

The shooting of this film of Shahid will start in the new year from January 6, 2025. Also, its release date has been revealed, which will be December 5, 2025. After this news, the excitement of Shahid Kapoor's fans has increased a lot. Let us tell you that this will be the first time when Shahid and Triptii will be seen together in a movie.

Shahid Kapoor seen in these films of Vishal

This will not be Shahid Kapoor's first film with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Earlier, Shahid has given the best movies of his career under his direction, which includes the names of films like Kaminey and Haider. In such a situation, in the coming time, the actor will try his best to score a hat-trick of hit films with Vishal Bhardwaj. Let us tell you that for a long time, there was news about this movie by Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, which has now become official.

