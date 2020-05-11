Deepika Padukone shares unseen wedding picture with her amma and sister Anisha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares an unseen family picture

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with her amma Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. The trio is seen in ethnic attires in the photo. "Love You Amma!" Deepika captioned the picture in which all of them look in a cheerful mood. On Mother's Day, Deepika shared one of her childhood pictures thanking her mom for all the care and support. "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in exhibit B)We love you!" she wrote along with the picture of herself posing with a trophy. Have a look at the posts below:

Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 with Ranveer Singh. There were reports of the film going for OTT streaming instead of theatrical release. Denying any such decision, Kabir Khan had told Hindustan Times, "83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also refuted such reports and took to Twitter to write, "#Xclusiv: #83TheFilm will release in theatres first, as and when the time is appropriate... WON'T release on #OTT platform first... #Clarification #OfficialNews #83TheFilm stars #RanveerSingh as #KapilDev."

Ranveer and Deepika have been sending the internet into a meltdown with their quarantine moments. Besides working out together, they are cooking for each other during the lockdown period.

Ranveer and Deepika also made donation to the PM Cares Fund to help combat the coronavirus. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the duo wrote on social media.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage