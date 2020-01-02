Deepika Padukone shares a warm smile in Chhapaak latest poster

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set wow her fans with her upcoming film Chhapaak. The 33-year-old actress has been sharing several stills, posters and teasers from the film keeping us excited all the way. Today, Deepika Padukone shared a joyful photo of her character Malti on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the latest Chhapaak poster and wrote, “Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!

Deepika Padukone also shared a dialogue promo saying, "Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin... #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January, 2020!".

The film, which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and has been produced the film's lead actress Deepika Padukone, became the center of controversy recently after a writer named Rakesh Bharti demanded writing credits for the film and filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. "Plaintiff had been approaching different artistes from time to time and accordingly have narrated the story to those artistes and producers for the purpose of taking the services," read the petition," read an excerpt from the petition filled by Rakesh Bharti, news agency ANI stated.

Chhapaak showcases the story of acid attack survivor named Malti. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Other than Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and it will clash with the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.