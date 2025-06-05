Deepika Padukone's first celebrity boyfriend opens up about breaking up with her Deepika Padukone's personal life is once again in the news. Recently, her first boyfriend has talked about their relationship and breakup.

New Delhi:

Global star Deepika Padukone is counted among the most successful and popular actresses of the Indian film industry today. She made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007. Even before entering films, Deepika was a well-known model. In her early career, as much as she attracted attention with her professional achievements, her personal life also remained in the headlines. Before marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika's name was associated with many actors, most prominent among them being Ranbir Kapoor. But do you know who her first boyfriend was?

Know about Deepika's first boyfriend

Deepika Padukone's first relationship was with model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim. In a recent interview, Muzammil shared many things about this relationship. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, he said that Deepika met him during their modelling days, when they walked the ramp together for Tommy Hilfiger. According to the actor, DP proposed to him first and the two were in a relationship for about two years. At that time, Deepika was new to Mumbai and Muzammil had already become a well-known face.

How did the breakup happen?

He further added, 'Deepika is a very nice girl. We were good friends and still are. At that time, she was a model and I had already entered films.' When asked the reason for their breakup, Muzammil revealed that he had ended the relationship. 'This was my first serious relationship. I left Deepika, but I have no regrets about it,' he added. Although their relationship ended, Muzammil is still happy with Deepika's success. He said, 'She is a superstar today. Everyone knows her, whereas hardly anyone knows me now. But I am a big fan of hers. I always want to see her happy.' He also clarified that there was never any bitterness or ego fight between him and Deepika.

Watch the video here:

Who is Muzammil?

Muzammil Ibrahim's career was very promising at one time. Born in 1986, Muzammil won the title of Gladrags Manhunt India in 2003. At that time, he was studying mechanical engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. After modelling, he made his acting debut in 2007 with Pooja Bhatt's film 'Dhokha'. After this, he appeared in films like 'Horn OK Please' and 'Will You Marry Me', but all his films flopped and his film career came to a halt. Recently, Muzammil was seen in Disney+Hotstar's web series Special Ops, which was released in 2020. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's career graph continued to rise and today she is among the top actresses of Bollywood with a net worth of crores and global fame.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan in works! See Photos