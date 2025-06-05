Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan in works! See Photos Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is now going to be seen in a film with actress Aditi Rao Hydari, which has been announced and its shooting has also started today, on Thursday.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is busy with the promotions of Metro... In Dino is now going to be seen on screen for the first time with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. This film is going to have a great mix of laughter, love and banter, in which the fragrance of Lucknow's tehzeeb and culture will also be seen. Let's know in which film Pankaj and Aditi will be seen together.

What is the name of the upcoming film?

The name of this upcoming film starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari is 'Parivarik ManuRanjan', which will be produced in collaboration with Bhanushali Studio Limited and AAZ Films. Today, on Thursday, the shooting of this film has officially started in Lucknow. This film will be based on the backdrop of Lucknow, the city of romance, culture, language and food, in which a great mix of comedy will be seen.

What did the actors say about this film?

Talking about this film, Pankaj Tripathi said, 'There was something in the script that was very attractive and simple, so I could not refuse. This is a story that gets inside you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi and I have always admired her acting skills.' Apart from this, Aditi Rao Hydari said, 'When I read the script, I kept smiling. It is rare for me to find such a story in this universe. Working with Pankaj sir is going to be a great experience.'

About the film

The film 'Family Entertainment' starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari will be directed by Varun V Sharma. At the same time, this film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra. Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma have taken over the responsibility of writing this film. Apart from this, it is being made under the banner of Bhanushali Studio Limited and AAZ Films. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date.

