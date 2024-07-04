Deepika Padukone once revealed about her love for kids and decision to quit her career after marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika once revealed her love for kids and to quit acting after marriage

Bollywood's popular actress Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD', a sci-fi-based film has left everyone startled by her way of acting skills. No doubt, she had done an amazing role in the movie and played the character well. Deepika, currently, is living a happy and peaceful life with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple are ready to step up in parenthood, this September. A few days back, the actress was seen with her baby bump at the airport.

Will Deepika Padukone end her acting career?

'My Choice' a short film featuring Deepika Padukone bought a storm on social media where the actress said that she wants to live a happy married life and for that she can quit her acting career too. Ranveer Singh, an energetic Bollywood actor, whom once Deepika was dating is now her husband said that if she (Deepika) fell in love and made up her mind, then for her, family comes first for which she can happily quit her career. Earlier, Deepika, in an interview with DNA, also opened up about her love for kids and wants to have lots of kids. The actress mentioned that she likes to spend time with Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram and Homi Adajania and Anaita's kids. She loves to be surrounded by her friends and family members.

Deepika's Workfront

Currently, the actress has been seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' which also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani. In her upcoming movie list, she has Rohit Shetty directed 'Singham Again'. Along with Deepika, the film will feature Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff among others. Everyone knows Rohit Shetty's direction includes so much action and so, 'Singham Again' will also have lots of action which the audience will enjoy.

Also Read: Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years? Here's what we know so far