This Bollywood film was made on a Rs 70 crore budget and earned Rs 2,070 crore worldwide Made on a modest Rs 70 crore budget, Dangal went on to collect Rs 2,070 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most successful Bollywood films of all time.

The success of any film is often calculated by its box office collections, but several factors, like its storyline, actor's performance, and the background music and others also helped in making a movie a blockbuster. There's one such Bollywood film which was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore and went on to become an all-time blockbuster.

Not only did it perform exceptionally well in India, but it also raked in Rs 2,070 crore worldwide. Read on to find more about this film, its star cast, and its box office journey.

What is the name of this Bollywood film?

The name of the film is Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nikhil Mehrotra, the film tells the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Dangal's budget and box office journey

The 2016 film Dangal is considered an all-time blockbuster. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 70 crore. It opened at the box office with Rs 29.78 crore and saw a 16.92% increase on Day 2, earning Rs 34.82 crore. The film benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 42.41 crore on Day 3. After 11 weeks, the film's collection in India stands at Rs 387.38 crore, while it did a business of Rs 2,070.3 crore worldwide.

Dangal: Cast, characters and production details

The Hindi-language film Dangal features an ensemble star cast which features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sakshi Tanwar as Daya Kaur, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Geeta Phogat, Sanya Malhotra as Babita Kumari, Zaira Wasim as Young Geeta, Aparshakti Khurana as Omkar and Suhani Bhatnagar as Young Babita.

It was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and The Walt Disney Company India.

Where to watch Dangal on OTT?

If you haven't watched the biographical sports drama Dangal yet, there's no need to worry as it is available to stream on the OTT platform. Viewers can watch it on Netflix with a minimum subscription plan.

