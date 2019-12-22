Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film is rock solid, earns around Rs 50 crore

Salman Khan's latest biggie Dabangg 3 recorded a two-day collection figure of around Rs 50 crore, upon release on Friday, as per a report in Box Office India. The cop drama, which earned Rs 24.5 crore on Friday, added another Rs 26 crore, taking the total box office collection to about 50 crore in two days, the report says, In his Dabangg 3 review, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ChulbulPandey is back with a bang... #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show... #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala... Interval block and climax fight terrific... #KichchaSudeepa excellent."

"#Dabangg3 Fri 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS," Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that the film has opened in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions in the domestic market.

The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

The Dabangg franchise is Salman Khan’s first successful series, and was instrumental in making Khan the mega-star he is today. The Eid connection really took off with this super-hit 2010 musical as “Wanted” (an Eid release earlier in 2009) was a hit like any other single film released coincidentally on Eid. 2

With the success of Dabangg 2, the characters of Chulbul Pandey (the “Policewala Gunda” as he terms himself here!) and his sweet wife Rajjo have become cult figures among the fictional characters that top popular memory. Their romantic shenanigans, and Chulbul’s relentless action both have a cult following.​

Dabangg 3 released on December 20.