Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film shocks with a poor opening

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still from Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film has a dull opening at the box office. The latest Bollywood film directed by Rohit Shetty was expected to have a hearty run at the ticket window, however, it couldn't perform well and minted only Rs 7 Cr. Also, this was more of a shocker because previously, the duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have delivered hits like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. This could be troublesome as Ranveer's previous film Jayeshbhai Jordaar too did not perform well.

Cirkus Box Office Report

Sharing details, Box Office India reported, "Cirkus has taken a dull opening at the box office around 10-15% as the biggest box office shock comes with the last major release of 2022. Cirkus is disappointing as it collects in the 7 crore nett range. It may go to 7.50 crore nett with likely better collections in UP and the Central belt but that will hardly make much difference. Mumbai circuit is a killer for the film as it should have done 5 crore nett on worse case scenario and right now it will hardly hit the 3 crore nett mark."

About Cirkus

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors". It has hit the screens on December 23.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty spoke about Cirkus saying he makes films to entertain the audience and his latest directorial is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and "All The Best: Fun Begins" and action dramas such as the "Singham" series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

"'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

Latest Bollywood News