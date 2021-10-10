Chup: R Balki releases the motion poster of his next psychological thriller starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt

Follow us on Image Source : PR Chup: R Balki releases the motion poster of his next psychological thriller

The wait is over! There was already a lot of anticipation around the announcement of R Balki's upcoming project. The filmmaker has now released the motion poster of his much-awaited psychological thriller, Chup. Balki is honouring the greatest and most original artist of all time, Guru Dutt, by announcing the project on his death anniversary.

Chup is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is being conceptually touted as the first-of-its-kind in the world. His films have always piqued the interest of fans, critics and peers alike with his subject often making headlines. Breaking through the clutter, the disruptive filmmaker has made a lasting impact with his groundbreaking ideas and original school of thought.

Now that the motion poster of Chup is up for public view, the stage is set for the film with increased anticipation surrounding its launch.

Headlining a power-packed cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan the South Cinema Superstar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The film is written by R Balki himself based on the story he started working on a few years ago. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Director is Amit Trivedi. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.

Officially speaking about the movie, R Balki said, “Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."