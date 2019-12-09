Chhapaak Teaser: Deepika Padukone reveals trailer release date with thoughtful message

The trailer of the much-awaited film Chhapaak featuring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles will roll out on the occasion of World Human Rights Day i.e on 10th December 2019. The news of the same was shared by the actress through a promo with a hard-hitting message. Deepika shared three posts on her social media, two of which were blank black background along with a teaser which showed splashes of water in the black background later which a message telling "Trailer Out Tomorrow" comes out.

The film happens to be the actress's debut as a producer and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika, in the movie, will be seen playing the role of Malti which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Sharing the six-second video, Deepika wrote, "A moment is all it took... Trailer out tomorrow.Keep watching this space... #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms." Have a look:

Meghna, in a recent interaction with PTI opened up about the actress in the film and said, “Deepika is going to be a revelation in Chhapaak. It is a completely different side of Deepika which people will see. When I say that I don’t mean just the look or prosthetics, it’s also about going into the second level of the character – the body language, the gestures and the general energy.”

She further revealed how Deepika adopted the character and said, “It’s amazing how quickly she picked up the stuff. Even her smile that she has throughout the film, it’s not the Deepika Padukone smile. It’s Malti’s smile. Somewhere we found a middle path between Deepika’s and Laxmi’s smile. It’s been fulfilling to have had her as a part of this film.”

The film has been written by Meghna along with Atika Chohan and is slated to release on January 10.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video