Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Meghna Gulzar's film starring Deepika Padukone fails to grow on Monday

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has witnessed a decent run in its first three days at the box office. Released on January 10, the film opened with Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1. Its collections rose to Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday and minted Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial film crashed at the box office as it earned only around Rs 2 to 2.5 crore, taking its total collection to around Rs 22 crore, says Box Office India report.

Announcing the first-weekend collection of Chhappak, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz”.

Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on January 7, three days ahead of the release of Chhapaak, about an acid attack survivor. Photos and videos showing her standing behind injured JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh went viral, sparking widespread messages of support extolling her courage and backlash from ministers, right-wing trolls and others. Trade experts believe that this is one of the reasons as to why Deepika's film failed at the box office.

Deepika essays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. For the unversed, it was back in 2005 when Laxmi, who was just 16-year-old, then, was reportedly attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. She didn't let the incident pull her down. Laxmi went on to work as director of an NGO and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks.​