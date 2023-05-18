Cannes 2023: Indian movies to be screened at the film festival

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Cannes 2023: Indian films to be screened

The Cannes International Film Festival is an enormous event, and this year it welcomes numerous Bollywood celebrities to its prestigious red carpet, including Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and more. As is customary, Indian films will be showcased at this esteemed festival, just as they have been in previous years. Spanning across 10 days, from May 16th to May 27th, let's explore the Indian films that have earned a place at Cannes this time around.

Four Indian films are set to be exhibited at Cannes 2023, with each competing in a separate category.

KENNEDY

The neo-noir thriller film has been selected for the Midnight Screenings’ Section at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival. It is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone and marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat, following 2013 release Ugly and 2022 release Dobaaraa.

NEHEMICH

The film will be presented at the prestigious event in the Short Films Section. It is helmed by Yudhajit Basu and stars Bhakti Makarand Athawale, Sakshi Dighe and Gadharva Gulvelkar.

AGRA

The film has been selected for the Director’s Fortnight Section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is helmed by Kanu Behl and stars Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose and Vibha Chhibber.

ISHANOU

The film has been selected for the Classic Section at the Cannes Film Festival. The 1990 film is written by M. K. Binodini Devi and helmed by Aribam Syam Sharma. It stars Anoubam Kiranmala and Kangabam Tomba in the lead roles. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival. The movie has been screened at many other film festivals as well.

