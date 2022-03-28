Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGES Sunday Box Office Report: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR shows solid growth while The Kashmir Files slows down

Highlights SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become India's biggest-ever opener

On the first day itself, the movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide leaving everyone excited

It is expected that the film will record collections of 30-31 crore nett on its first Sunday

RRR VS The Kashmir Files Box Office: This Friday saw the release of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. On the first day itself, the movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide leaving the fans super excited for the coming days. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files that released on March 11 is still receiving love from the audience and on Saturday earned 7.25 cr taking its total to ₹ 219.08 cr in India. Coming back to RRR, it has become India's biggest-ever opener after 'Baahubali 2' and raked in 23.75 crores on Saturday taking its total collection ₹ 43.82 cr. Speaking about the first-weekend collection, it is expected that the film will record excellent collections that might go up to 30-31 crore nett.

According to a report in Box Office India, "The first weekend will finish up with around 73 crore nett plus which is the second best number after Sooryavanshi which was nearly 77 crore nett. It will be the highest single-day post the pandemic and if that 30 crore nett day is breached which looks likely at the moment it will be the first 30 crore nett plus day post the pandemic."

Sharin the collections of day 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz."

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, the collections on Saturday were recorded7.25 crores. Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]... Excellent growth... Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]... Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about RRR, the magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

While for The Kashmir Files, the hard-hitting drama is all set to cross Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, and stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.