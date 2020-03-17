Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
Box Office Report: Here's what happened to collections of Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 3 after coronavirus hit

The current coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge loss to the recently released films on the box office like Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2020 8:01 IST
Due to the latest outbreak of coronavirus in the country and the world, various Bollywood films are paying it hard in terms to their business on the box office. Shut down of cinema halls has been announced in various states which has affected the collection of recently released films like Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium. Tiger Shroff's film was expected to cross a total of Rs 200 crore has received a set back by the pandemic. Not only this, Irrfan Khan's comeback film co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan witnessed a huge drop in its collection because of the fact that it did not release in places like Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, and others.

The Dinesh Vijan directorial Angrezi Medium faced had a poor weekend of 9 crore nett. The film collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday taking its total of first week to Rs 9 crore approx. 

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

On the other hand, Baaghi 3 which released on March 6th, witnessed a massive drop in the collection. On Sunday, the film could only manage to rake in Rs 2 crore. The film would have done a 20 crore nett week if everything was normal. Tiger, during a Twitter conversation with a film critic, expressed his desire about the re-release of the film like Angrezi Medium.

 

The closure on the shooting of any entertainment product was announced after a meeting between the film bodies and FWICE took place. Taran Adarsh tweeted the announcement and wrote, "NO shootings from 19 to 31 March 2020: Producers Guild of India... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus #COVID19."

Baaghi 3 Trailer:

