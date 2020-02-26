Box Office Report Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan beats Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan beats Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal clashed at the box office with their respective films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Releasing on February 21st, the films opened at the box office with good numbers but failed to trend well on the Weekdays. While SMZS managed to rake in Rs 2 crore approx. on the first Tuesday, horror drama Bhoot witnessed a huge dip and raked in only Rs 1 crore at the box office. This makes their total box office collection as: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 38 cr, Bhoot Part One The haunted Ship - Rs 20 crore approx.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has managed to impress the viewers more than Vicky Kaushal’s film. It is a family entertainer but deals with a public sensitive topic of homosexuality. In the film, Ayushmann is even seen sporting a nose ring and has shared a kiss with co-star Jitendra, with whom he is in love onscreen. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is about how the family reacts and deals when they come to know that their son is ‘gay’.

Also read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' review: Inconsistent with message, 'kuchh zyada' consistent with comedy

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

On the other hand, fans were waiting to witness Vicky Kaushal’s magic on the big screen for a year. He was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike that released on 11 January 2019. He returned on the screen with this horror drama, a first in his filmography. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is a pure horror based on a real-life incident when an abandoned ship named MV Wisdom sailed into the beach in Mumbai. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a small role.

Also read: 'Bhoot The Haunted Ship' movie review: Not a scarefest, but pretty engaging

Earlier it was said that Vicky Kaushal had changed the release date of his film to avoid a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. However, the two stars came face to face with their films on this February 21st.

"I think mera aur Ayushmann ka dhaga jud gaya hai. From Koffee With Karan to hosting award shows together to our films releasing on the same date. National award also we received at the same time. So we are somehow connected. In reality, the practical thing is that it is quite impossible to get a solo release. Bollywood makes more films than the number of Friday's in a year. So it is difficult to get a solo release. Clashes are bound to happen,” Vicky Kaushal said when asked about the clash.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship | OFFICIAL TRAILER

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page