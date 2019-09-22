Box Office Collection Day 2: The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam or Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas-Who's the winner?

Box Office Collection Day 2

It was a clash of three films last Friday. The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas- this three film-all from different genres-have locked horns at the box office. All the movies got a poor start, however, the one which performed worst at the box office on Day 1 is Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Zoya Factor. The rom-com based on the novel of Anuja Chauhan collected only Rs 65-70 lakh on its Day 1, reported BoxOffice India.

Meanwhile, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam showed better opening than The Zoya Factor. While Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas earned around Rs 1.1-1.2 crore, Prassthanam collected somewhere around Rs 75-80 lakhs.

The footfall is expected to increase for all three films over the weekend.

The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma is a light-hearted watch in which Dulquer Salmaan plays Nikhil Khoda, Captain of Indian Cricket Team whereas Sonam is a young advertising agency executive, who gets considered as a lucky charm for the cricket team. The movie also stars Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikandar Kher in important roles.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is the debut film of Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son. Helmed by the Gadar actor, the movie has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. The romance drama received poor reviews from the critics.

Prassthanam is Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu movie of the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. Revolving around politics and family, Prassthanam has not been well received by critics. Sanjay Dutt is the co-producer of Prassthanam which marks his reunion with Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala after 20 years.