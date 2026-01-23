Border box office report: 1997 film budget, India and worldwide collection As Border 2 gears up for release, here’s a detailed look at the 1997 war film Border’s budget, India and worldwide box office collection, and blockbuster verdict.

New Delhi:

The 1997 war drama film Border is widely regarded as one of the most beloved and iconic Indian war movies in Indian cinema. Directed by JP Dutta, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Notably, Border was a box-office hit. Ahead of the release of its second instalment, Border 2, on Friday, January 23, 2026, let’s take a look at the box-office performance of the 1997 film Border.

Border box office collection and budget

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the war drama Border was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore and went on to become an all-time blockbuster upon its release. The Hindi film opened with a domestic box office collection of Rs 1.10 crore and earned Rs 6.30 crore in its first week, Rs 5.75 crore in the second week, Rs 5.10 crore in the third week, and Rs 4.75 crore in its fourth week.

In terms of worldwide collections, JP Dutta's directorial earned Rs 64.98 crore at the global box office, while its total net collection in India stands at Rs 39.30 crore.

Border cast and production details

Border features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Tabu, and others in key roles. The film was produced by JP Dutta under his production banner JP Dutta Films. The music for the film was composed by Anu Malik and Aadesh Shrivastava, with cinematography by Ishwar Bidri and Nirmal Jani. The movie was edited by Vilas Ranade and Deepak Wirkud.

Where to watch Border online

If you haven't watched this film yet, you can stream it on Prime Video and JioHotstar. It holds an impressive IMDb rating of 7.9.

Also Read: Border 2 trailer out: Sunny Deol returns with fire, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh join the battlefield