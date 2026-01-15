Border 2 trailer out: Sunny Deol returns with fire, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh join the battlefield The official trailer of Border 2 was released by the makers on January 15, 2026. The war drama film is slated to hit the screens on January 23, 2026.

The makers of one of 2026's most anticipated films, Border 2, have unveiled the highly awaited trailer, offering a first glimpse of the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama features an ensemble star cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

The trailer launch pays tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, coinciding with Indian Army Day on January 15, 2026. For the unversed, Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Border 2 trailer is out now

The trailer opens with stunning visuals, from battalions charging to naval forces dominating the seas and fighter jets tearing through the skies. Lead actor Sunny Deol is seen delivering hard-hitting dialogues, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in their fierce characters.

YouTube's logline reads, "A war remembered. A legacy continued #BORDER2 Trailer Out Now! In cinemas worldwide on 23rd January 2026! (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

Social media users were quick to react to the Border 2 trailer, sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One YouTube user commented, "Best dialogue sunny paaji (sic)." Another added, "Blockbuster loading (sic)." So far, the trailer video has garnered over 428K views on YouTube.

Border 2: Production details

For the unversed, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar amd T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The cinematography of the film is done by Anshul Chobey, and the editing is done by Manish More.

