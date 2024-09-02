Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' premiers as opening Film at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Mehta Boys at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Bollywood's senior actor Boman Irani will mark his directorial debut with Prime Videos' 'The Mehta Boys'. The film also features Laila Majnu fame actor Avinash Tiwari. Now Prime Videos' Instagram page has shared good news for the fans waiting for the release of this film. 'The Mehta Boys' will premiere as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2024. The film deals with the complexes of a father-son relationship.

The screening on September 20th will be followed by an interactive discussion with the celebrated actor, writer, director, and producer Boman Irani, writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, producer Danesh Irani, and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21st, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will lead a master class on The Mehta Boys' writing process.

Boman Irani and Avinash's film poster

The makers announced the film in March 2024 with the same poster that has been shared today. In the poster, both the actors can be seen standing inside an airport and the supposedly playing father Boman can be seen lifting his hand for a handshake from his son played by Avinash. Boman had described the movie's theme by calling it a father-son story, at odds with each other, and find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. "The Mehta Boys follows their tumultuous journey and explores the complexities of a father-son relationship," read his caption.

Makers and release date

'The Mehta Boys' is an OTT film and will directly be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been backed by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani and Boman Irani have produced the film. 'The Mehta Boys' is written by Alex Dinelaris Jr and Boman. And it also features Shreya Chaudhry along with Avinash and the director himself.

On the work front, where Boman was last seen in Dunki and Showtime, Avinash was last seen in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film The Madgaon Express. His 2018 film Laila Majnu was re-released in cinemas recently and is now getting the much deserved appriciation. Both will now come together for this family drama, 'The Mehta Boys'.

