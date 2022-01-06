Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' to Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Bollywood pads up for sports films in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood sports films 2022

Loud cheers for Ranveer Singh's 83, based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983, were only beginning to wither when Anushka Sharma's reinstated the cricket fever in Bollywood buffs with the announcement of Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the biopic will hit the streaming platform soon.

In the cricket-crazy and movie-manic nation that India is films catering to sports readily tend to trigger excitement. Keeping up the spirits high in the genre, Bollywood stars have padded up to bring the brilliance of sports on the screen. From fictional to biopics, sports films continue to grow in numbers this year, too. Over the next months, celebrities will engage in football, athletics, MMA and chess, too, as Hindi films tackle topics around these sports in varying flavours.

Chakda Xpress

'Chakda Xpress' is based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie drafts her magnificent journey as she rises to glory despite the innumerable obstructions posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. It is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket.

Liger

The movie is billed to be a sport-drama, which covers Mixed Martial Arts. 'Liger' is to introduce Bollywood actress Ananya Panday to the South, while it also is Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Bollywood project. Mike Tyson is to be seen in an Indian cinema for the first time.

Maidaan

The anticipated period sports drama starring Ajay Devgn is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He was the coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963. Major portions of the film have been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. The film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu steps into the shoes of the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj in the biopic. Shabaash Mithu is steered by Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee has undergone rigorous cricket training for the film.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has been luring his fans for quite some time now by giving them a sneak peek into his preparation for his role of a cricketer in the upcoming sports drama. The film, which is the Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film of the same name, recounts the story of a gifted but failed cricketer, who decides to try making a comeback in his late thirties for the sake of his son, and play for India. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan will play the role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in this upcoming sports drama. The film tells the account of a professor who inspires street children to build a football team and supports them discover meaning in life. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.

Toolsidas Junior

Sanjay Dutt features in the movie which will present the journey of a snooker champion. Written and directed by Mridul, Toolsidas Junior stars child actor Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor alongside Dutt. The poster of the film describes it as an "exciting and inspiring sports drama" and also heightens the curiousity with the tagline: "Bachcha hai, phaad dega".

Viswanathan Anand Biopic

Aanand L. Rai's yet-untitled film that was announced some time back will narrate the journey of Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. While Tamil star Dhanush is rumoured to play the chess grandmaster in his biopic, when Anand was asked to name an actor of his choice, he said Aamir Khan.