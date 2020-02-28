Image Source : INSTAGRAM Friday Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad hits the theaters today

Taapsee Pannu’s social drama Thappad on domestic violence has finally hit the theaters today, February 28th. The film has been in the buzz ever since the trailer dropped on the internet last month. From Taapsee and Pavail Gulati’s spectacular performances to Anubhav Sinha’s direction, fans were waiting to experience it all. In the film, Taapsee plays the character of Amrita who files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film talks about gender-sensitivity and patriarchy.

Thappad has already got great reviews from the critics and Bollywood celebrities can’t stop praising the actors for their work. Thappad is yet another Taapsee Pannu film that will ignite the screens and start an important conversation. It is Taapsee's second film with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. The duo received a lot of critical appreciation for their work in Mulk. The actress even thanked the director in a long post on Thursday and called Thappad ‘the best film of their career’.

Thappad also stars actors like Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and others in pivotal roles.

