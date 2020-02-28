Friday Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad hits the theaters today

Taapsee Pannu’s social drama Thappad on domestic violence has finally hit the theaters today, February 28th. The film has been in the buzz ever since the trailer dropped on the internet last month. From Taapsee and Pavail Gulati’s spectacular performances to Anubhav Sinha’s direction, fans were waiting to experience it all. In the film, Taapsee plays the character of Amrita who files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film talks about gender-sensitivity and patriarchy.
Thappad has already got great reviews from the critics and Bollywood celebrities can’t stop praising the actors for their work. Thappad is yet another Taapsee Pannu film that will ignite the screens and start an important conversation. It is Taapsee's second film with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. The duo received a lot of critical appreciation for their work in Mulk. The actress even thanked the director in a long post on Thursday and called Thappad ‘the best film of their career’.
“मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ “ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD ! ❤️🤗 @anubhavsinhaa
Thappad also stars actors like Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and others in pivotal roles.
