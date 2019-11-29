Dabboo Ratnani's mother passes away, Bollywood celebs express condolences

Dabboo Ratnani's mother is no more

Bollywood's favourite fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani's mother Prabha Ratnani breathed her last on Thursday at 8:52 PM. She passed away after a prolonged illness. Dabboo took to social media to share this grief with his fans and followers. Sharing a photo of his mother, the ace photographer wrote, ''Rest In Peace Mom''. The cremation will take place today at 12:30 PM at Santa Cruz Hindu Crematorium.

Lately Dabboo has been sharing her pictures on Instagram praying for her good health and quick recovery. ''Heal Soon... We All Love You So Much Mom Praying For A Quick Recovery,'' he wrote alongside a photo in which his three kids are seen posing with the grandmom.

''Love You Mom Praying For Your Health,'' read the caption of another photo.

As soon as Dabboo shared the post on Instagram, condolences started pouring in. Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, ''RIP Aunty''. ''So sorry for this huge loss. Strength to you and your family,'' wrote actress Bipasha Basu. ''Sending Duas and love,'' wrote actress Huma Qureshi while singer Mika Singh wrote, ''Brother so sorry to hear about your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. May god bless her soul, and she rest in eternal peace. Just take care of yourself''.

For unversed, Dabboo Ratnani is famous for his calendar shoot. Every year Dabboo launches his calendar amidst much fanfare which is attended by who's who of Bollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, all A-listers pose for Dabboo's lens.

