Bole Chudiyan Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia steal moments of romance

Bole Chudiyan Teaser Out

One of the genres which Nawazuddin Siddiqui hasn't explored much in Bollywood films is romance drama. However, the teaser of his next film Bole Chudiyan will make his fans happy who have been waiting to see the actor in a different avatar. The movie directed by Shamas Siddiqui, Nawaz's brother features Tamannaah Bhatia as a female lead.

The teaser of Bole Chudiyan shows small-town romance between its lead pair. Bike ride, kite flying, stealing moments of romance, those exchange glances of love and flirt- the teaser will definitely satiate your romantic soul. Sharing the teaser, Nawaz wrote, ''Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye basss romance aur family... here is the glimpse of #BoleChudiyan''.

At the end of the teaser, a text flashes on the screen which reads: ''Inspired by true life events of Nawazudin Siddiqui''. For uninitiated, the actor has narrated his love story several times. He used to send love letters attached with kites, the actor had confessed.

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is making his directorial debut with Bole Chudiyan. Reportedly, the film set in Uttar Pradesh is love story of a bangle seller.

Earlier Mouni Roy was roped in to play opposite Nawaz, later, she opted out of the project. It was then Tamannaah came into the scene. Talking about her first-ever collaboration with Nawaz, the Baahubali actress said, "I am so excited to be in the same frame with Nawaz sir. As an actor, it is always exciting to do something different and that is why it will be interesting."