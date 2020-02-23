Image Source : TWITTER Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film earns Rs 10.62 crore

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship witnessed limited growth on Saturday, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre, collected Rs 5.52 crore on its Day 2. Sharing the box office performance report of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky Kaushal’s love interest. Dharma Productions ventured into the space of horror films for the first time with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is a story of a couple trapped on an abandoned ship lying on a beach.

The film brings horror back on the Bollywood screen, and the overall production design of the film aimed at delivering a sense of unease and fear.

"The most challenging and exciting aspect of 'Bhoot' was the ship. So getting the ship to look and feel authentic was The key," production head Aditya Kanwar told IANS.

"We spent a lot of time on research, referencing and scouting real ships to get the right vibe. Anybody who hasn't worked or been on a cargo ship does not know what it's like to experience the enormous size and the claustrophobia. I wanted everyone who saw this film to actually feel like they are present and trapped there," he added.

