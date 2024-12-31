Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan's Diwali release that defeated Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at box office

Follow us on Image Source : X Know deets about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 here

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been in the news once again after its OTT release. The multi-starrer has been released on Netflix after a profitable run at the box office. The third instalment of this horror-comedy film franchise clashed with another multi-starrer Singham Again. However, not only did Kartik's film defeat the rest but also made this film, the biggest blockbuster of his acting career. Before BB3, Kartik was seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, a film much better than these Diwali releases but unfortunately didn't have many audiences in theatres.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release date

Kartik and Triptii's film was released on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 150-180 crores, the film was able to earn Rs 418 crores worldwide, whereas Singham Again was made with a budget of Rs 350 crore and earned Rs 389.64 crore worldwide. Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Rajpal Yadav, on the other hand, Ajay Devgn's film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on OTT giant, Netflix on December 27. At the moment, the film is trending at the second spot of India's top 10 films on Netflix. Anees Bazmee's film may have received mixed reviews from critics, but the film was able to earn well a the box office.

On the work front

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's next. His first film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was also announced last week. The film is titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. On the other hand, Triptii is shooting for several films simultaneously. She will be seen opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. She is also gearing up for the untitled film opposite Shahid Kapoor.