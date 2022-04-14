Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser starring Kartik Aaryan will send shivers down your spine | WATCH

The teaser of the much-anticipated mass entertainer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has finally been shared by the makers on Thursday. The movie promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer. A tale loaded with humour and horror is set to release in cinemas on 20th May 2022. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film boasts of celebs like-- Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Taking to Instagram, Kartik who has now stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar shared the teaser and wrote in the caption, "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika !!"

The teaser began with the camera moving ahead towards the door and the song 'Mere Dholna' playing in the background. Soon, the first glimpse of Kartik is shown and he gives a slight resemblance to Akshay Kumar who played a similar role in the first part of the sequel. The teaser further showed us Rajpal Yadav aka Chhote Pandit performing a puja as Kartik moves out of what seems like a Haveli.

Have a look at Kartik's post here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

The film was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

Watch teaser:

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.