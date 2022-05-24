Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film inches towards 100 crore-club

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUMITKADEI Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is on a successful pathway. It has been beating all the recent Hindi releases since 'Sooryavanshi' and continues to attract an audience at the ticket window. It has even broken the first day records of several other films like 'Bachchhan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. With theatres going houseful, Anees Bazmee's directorial has been able to revive the magic of Hindi cinema. It was able to stand strong in front of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Yash's KGF 2. The horror-comedy has not just impressed the Indian audience but has also worked well at the international box office, making it a hit globally. According to the reports of Box Office India Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raked Rs 83 crore with 66 crore (54.50 crore nett) coming from India and 17 crores coming from overseas. The film is expected to enter the 100 crores club by the end of this week. Even the weekday collections of the film have been impressive. On Monday the film hit double digits as it collected 10-10.55 crores nett.

Boasting the success of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted, "The #HouseFull boards are back with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #KartikAaryan - who has carved a niche for himself - has acquired the tag of the young superstar who delivers big numbers film after film... His popularity is at an all-time high with kids, youth and families with #BB2."

Not only this but after the first day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening.

Taran Adarsh on Friday reviewed the film as a 'winner'. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: (four stars) Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… #BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review."

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.