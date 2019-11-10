Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is unstoppable, crosses 25 crores in 2 days

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala is continuing its victory stint giving a very tough competition to Sooraj Pancholi’s Satellite Shankar and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Bypass Road at the Box Office. The comedy film that released on over 3000 screens had a successful opening on almost all the screens. Bala talks about the life and problems of a common man and highlights the concept of shallow beauty in India. The simple but impactful movie has been able to impress the crowds and is continuously winning hearts with stellar performance by its lead actor Ayushmann Khurana as well as actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

According to Box Office India, Bala has been bringing in great numbers with the movie's earnings reaching over 15.5 crores on Saturday. The movie opened to 10.15 crores on Friday, making Bala Ayushmann's biggest opening to date. The movie has already crossed the 25 crore mark within 2 days of its release, making the total collection of movie Rs 25.88 crores.

It is expected to cross the 40 cr mark over the weekend, making it Ayushmann's third movie to hit the mark after Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.

#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann’s third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

Talking about the movie and his character Bala earlier this year, Ayushmann had been quoted saying, "It was a different person altogether, and I did not recognise myself. I thought I looked like my grandfather because he had scanty hair. But I could relate with the reason why there is the complex (among people who are suffering premature balding). My father is quite gifted that way. He will turn 70 next year and he still has full hair. But my grandfather had the issue, I remember. So I empathise with them. Having said that, during the shoot, the toughest part was prosthetic."

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's 7th consecutive film, the last one being Dream Girl.