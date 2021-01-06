Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR,KARTIKAARYAN Badhaai Do, Kick 2, Ek Villain 2: SEVEN Bollywood sequels releasing in 2021

Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels of their own hits, part two of many other films will see new sets of actors taking over.

Here is a list of the exciting sequels this year:

Badhaai Do

It is the second instalment in the "Badhaai Ho" franchise. While the 2018 comedy drama film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film has Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as lead actors. The film directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, will show Rajkummar playing the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi. Bhumi will reportedly essay the role of a police officer and a PT teacher. The unit has just commenced shooting for the film.

Satyameva Jayate 2

John returns with the sequel to the 2018 hit "Satyameva Jayate". The sequel was originally planned for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2020, but Covid came in the way and the release got delayed. The Milap Zaveri film also features Divya Khosla Kumar. The action drama will reportedly present John's character fighting corruption in Lucknow.

Kick 2

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick", will be reuniting for "Kick 2". The new film will bring back Salman as Devil (Devi Lal Singh), a thief with a purpose.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The makers have taken the title of the 2007 horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. Director Anees Bazmee has said that the new film is a different tale with different characters. The new film will have a fresh cast led by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Ek Villain 2

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will feature Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Budding actress Tara might get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. Interestingly, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in "Ek Villain", crooned a romantic number for the revenge drama that also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Heropanti 2

Actor Tiger Shroff will go back to his roots by starring in the sequel to his debut film "Heropanti". He is also part of another franchise "Baaghi". In October 2020, the action star had tweeted: "Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 & #Baaghi4 #Heropanti2 filming soon

#Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir!"

Hungama 2

It is the second instalment of Priyadarshan's 2003 comedy hit "Hungama". Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash come together in the new film. While Rawal featured in the 2003 film's cast, he got new co-stars for "Hungama 2". A few weeks ago, Shilpa had updated her fans about shooting for the film in Manali.