Ayushmann Khurrana: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a take on reality of homophobia in India

The rom-com features Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video streaming service on April 18. The film that aims to break all conventions of love, romance and acceptance features Ayushmann, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “This movie is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalised, however, I believe we have a long way to go before society accepts it.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a lighter take on the reality of homophobia that exists in India and also an attempt to bring such unconventional stories to the fore," he added.

The film brings same-sex romance to mainstream cinema with the protagonists trying to convince their parents to accept their relationship.

"Art and cinema, in my opinion, can do a lot to change mindsets. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, that was our intent, to bring the conversation on same-sex love to all of India," the actor opined.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan directed by Hitesh Kewalya released on February 21, 2020. The film garnered appreciation from audience and critics alike.

