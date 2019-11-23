Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala enters 100 cr club, actor’s seventh blockbuster in a row

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala enters 100 cr club

Ayushmann Khurrana has hit another century in Bollywood. The actor, who can easily be called the hit-machine now, is basking on the success of his last release Bala. While the business of the film decreased in the second week with new films hitting the theaters, Bala has managed to enter the 100-crore club on Friday. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, the film is another power-packed entertainer that has impressed the viewers with its content and uniqueness.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest numbers of the film and revealed that “#Bala biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr...Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr......Total: Rs 98.80 cr....#India biz. SUPER-HIT.” On Friday, the film earned the remaining Rs 1 crore to make its total box office collection reach Rs 100 crore.

#Bala biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Total: ₹ 98.80 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

While in India, Ayushmann’s Bala has hit the 100 crore mark by the end of second week, the film has garnered much more love in the international market. Bala has earned Rs 150 crore worldwide. The Dreamgirl actor expressed his happiness about the numbers and shared a post on Instagram saying, “#Bala crosses another milestone. And it's a big one! So tonight's the time to celebrate the success with the team! Soda, pani nimbu ke saath kya piyenge aaj?”

The film attracted lot of appreciation as well as controversies when the trailed popped on the internet. From makers being accused of plagiarism and copying the story of another film Ujda Chaman to being criticized for roping in Bhumi Pednekar to play the role of a dark skinned girl. Recently, director Amar Kaushik opened up about Bhumi’s role and said, "There was an initial thought about casting a dark-skinned actor. I can't say who we approached as this is not right to say. During the audition, you get to know whether an actor suits the part or not. The actor should look convincing. I felt Bhumi was superb for this character."

Bala revolves around the beauty standards set by the society and its consequences on the mental well-being of a person. Primarily, it talks about self love.

Watch Bala Trailer here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page