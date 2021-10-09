Ayushmann Khurrana all set to be 'Action Hero', film releases in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA 'Action Hero' poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in the action genre with the upcoming film 'Action Hero', which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with 'Action Hero'." He added: "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

He also shared the teaser of the upcoming film. "Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero."

'Action Hero', directed by Anirudh Iyer is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, said" "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film."

Speaking about the movie, producer Aanand L Rai, said: "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors."

The film will be shot in India and UK.

Apart from this, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is all set to hit the big screens on December 10. Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film directed by Kapoor. It is pitched as a progressive love story and is set in north India