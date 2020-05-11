Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor

It was an emotional Sunday for Arjun Kapoor. Lockdown plus Mother's Day was too tough for him to handle and the actor didn't refrain from sharing his thoughts with his fans. Unlike last few years, Arjun shared a video this time. It was an emotional video as Arjun was missing his late mom, Mona Shourie, who passed away in 2012. “Dealing with Mother’s Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever," the actor captioned his Instagram post.

In the two-minute video, Arjun says that he was angry and irritated as Mother's Day is a bittersweet memory for someone like him. “It feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it’s bittersweet for somebody like me, who would want to say it, but can’t. I was a little angry and irritated, but eventually I realised that I wanted to put this out there. I’m sure a lot of people are without their parents right now. A lot of you are not connected to them, or not able to feel the warmth that you crave," the actor shared.

Emphasising on responding to your mom's call and giving her a hug, Arjun continued, “Trust me when I say this, phone utha ke baat kar lo, jab phone aaye toh ignore mat karo (pick up the phone and call them, don’t ignore them when they call you).” The actor said that once things are back to normal after the lockdown, everyone will go back to their lives, and “the relationships that we all crave are there within us but we need Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Brother’s Day to remind us”.

He concluded his video note by thanking all the mothers, especially single parents.

Several celebrities like Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana left comments for Arjun on his post.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage