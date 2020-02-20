Image Source : TWITTER Annu Kapoor's first look for Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre out

The makers have released Annu Kapoor's first look for Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre today, Veteran actor Annu Kapoor can be seen sitting on a couch donning a patterned sweater with a brown overcoat and a maroon turban in the picture. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 24 but will now make it to the big screen on July 17. In the movie, Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared Annu Kapoor's look for Chehre on Twitter and wrote, "#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release".

#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/m1oo08TKHl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2020

The shooting of the mystery thriller was wrapped up on December 20 last year. Chehre also features Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role. Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit, the movie is a suspense thriller.

