Amitabh Bachchan directed few sequences in 'Chehre', says producer

Anand Pandit reveals Amitabh Bachchan directed some scenes of 'Chehre'

'Chehre' producer Anand Pandit says megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave inputs throughout the making of the film, and the veteran actor also directed chasing-and-combat scenes.

"This shoot of 'Chehre' has given us memories to last a lifetime. We all got emotional when we wrapped up the shoot. It has been extremely special and so many reasons for that. Even in subzero conditions when we thought it wouldn't be possible to shoot, Bachchan Saab was the first one on set. His commitment was an inspiration for all of us on set," said Pandit, who flew to Slovakia for the last leg of his film, "Chehre".

Big B understands every aspect of filmmaking, feels the producer.

"He has been giving inputs throughout the making of 'Chehre'. Each input has been incorporated because it worked out beautifully and has made the film look better. Mr Bachchan, with his experience and wisdom, gave so many perfect suggestions to us and by default, he directed the chasing and combat scenes," said Pandit.

The actor also shared behind-the-scenes ideas with Pandit that boosted the overall impact of the film, directed by Rummy Jafry.

After the film's shoot, the actor took to social media to share with his fans that he prayed for his late father and legendary poet Harishvansh Rai Bachchan at a church in neighbouring Poland.

